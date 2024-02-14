Connect with us

Finance

Thrive Prince George’s Program Offers Americans $800 Monthly With No Strings Attached in Maryland

Thrive Prince George’s Program Offers Americans $800 Monthly With No Strings Attached in Maryland (Photo: Google)

In a groundbreaking initiative reported by The US Sun, Prince George’s County in Maryland has launched a program named as  Thrive Prince George’s Program offering $800 monthly to 175 individuals, totaling $4 million, without any obligations for repayment.

Thrive Prince George’s Program: Empowering Vulnerable Groups

The Thrive Prince George’s program aims to support seniors and young adults who have experienced the foster care system, providing financial assistance to alleviate economic challenges they face.

Funded through a combination of private donations and county resources, the program seeks to address equity issues by directly aiding those in need without imposing employment requirements or spending restrictions.

Fifty 18–24-year-olds who have grown out of foster care and 125 seniors will each receive a monthly payment through this program. This will give them financial safety and the chance for a better future.

Thrive Prince George’s Program: Exploring Universal Solutions

As discussions on equity and welfare intensify, guaranteed income programs like Thrive Prince George’s program gain momentum, reflecting a broader trend across the country in addressing socio-economic disparities.

While some advocate for broader initiatives like universal basic income (UBI), which provides a fixed monthly sum to all citizens, pilot programs such as this offer targeted support to specific vulnerable groups, ensuring direct assistance where it is most needed.

In this article:
