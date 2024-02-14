New Opportunities for Migrants in New York City: Governor Hochul Opens Doors to Temporary Government Jobs

In a report from Just the News, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has opened doors for migrants in New York City with federal work authorization, offering them a chance to apply for thousands of temporary government positions.

Governor Hochul’s initiative marks a significant shift in policy, making New York the first state in the U.S. to relax requirements for migrants to access government employment opportunities, as reported by Politico.

With approximately 10,000 openings within the New York State workforce, Hochul emphasized the legality of these applicants, aiming to tap into a diverse pool of talent.

The governor’s efforts extend beyond mere recruitment, as she seeks to streamline the application process by easing requirements such as education qualifications, English language proficiency, and certification.

Opportunities for Migrants in New York City Abound for Entry-Level Roles

The initiative targets about 4,000 entry-level positions across various state agencies, spanning clerical roles to technical support, repair, and food service positions.

Hochul expressed eagerness to expedite the process, highlighting the urgency to match approved applicants with suitable jobs to meet immediate workforce needs

