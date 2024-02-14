Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants Program: Fostering Community and Skilled Trades for a Better Future

The Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants program is on a mission to train 50,000 job-skilled tradespeople, offering grants from $100,000 to $1,000,000 for community-based organizations and colleges across the U.S.

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen supports Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants Program(Photo: Google)

Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen lauds Lowe’s Foundation’s Gable Grants for skilled trades and infrastructure revitalization, opening new opportunities for communities

The Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants program is dedicated to empowering communities across the US by fostering a community of skilled tradespeople to revitalize homes and neighborhoods. This initiative, aimed at closing the skilled trades labor gap, reflects Lowe’s commitment to transforming infrastructure for future generations.

Since its establishment in 1957, the foundation has been instrumental in providing millions of dollars to supply training and bolster workforce development for communities impacted by natural disasters.

The Gable Grants program, spanning five years and amounting to $50 million, promises to train 50,000 job-skilled tradespeople. To be eligible, community and technical colleges, along with community-based nonprofit organizations, must offer sustainable, scalable post-secondary skilled trades education programs.

These programs should have an emphasis on repair, carpentry/construction, electrical, HVAC, and plumbing. The program offers grants ranging from $100,000 to $1,000,000 grants and supports national nonprofit organizations by invitation only.

Applying for the grants requires careful consideration of the eligibility criteria. The next for community-based nonprofit organizations is open from August 1 through August 31, while the deadline for community and technical colleges is from March 1, 2024, to March 31, 2024.

All applications must be submitted through the Lowe’s Foundation Gable Grants online portal, and successful applicants are notified of approval or denial by specific dates, showcasing the program’s transparency and commitment to supporting eligible organizations.