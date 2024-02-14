Housing Crisis for Middle-Income Earners Now Being Addressed as Sacramento Takes Steps to Resolve This Crisis

As Sacramento grapples with a housing affordability crisis, efforts are underway to provide relief for middle-income earners like Leslie Lucas, 24, who struggle to find affordable housing options despite earning too much for assistance programs yet not enough for market-rate apartments.

New Initiatives Aim to Bridge Housing Crisis

Sacramento Area Council of Governments‘ analysis suggests a need for 27,000 units to accommodate moderate-income earners, prompting a shift in focus towards middle-income housing initiatives.

Government agencies and developers are collaborating on projects like “Thrive Prince George’s” in Maryland and the Kind Downtown in West Sacramento, offering income-restricted housing with loans and partnerships with nonprofit organizations to make units more affordable.

Efforts to expand such programs are underway, acknowledging the pressing need for diverse housing options. Developers like Urban Capital are working on projects to provide housing for residents making between 80% and 120% of the area median income, aiming to address the housing crisis on multiple fronts.

READ ALSO: Maximizing Your Minnesota Tax Rebate: Easy Filing Tips To Keep More Of Your Money!

Housing Crisis for Middle-Income Garner Attention

A study highlights that 60% of middle-income earners in California are people of color, emphasizing the importance of equitable housing policies that cater to diverse demographics.

While much attention has been given to low-income housing, there is a growing recognition of the challenges faced by middle-income earners, urging policymakers to prioritize inclusive housing solutions.

READ ALSO: New Mexico House Passes Bill To Lower Income Taxes And Adjust Investment Tax Breaks