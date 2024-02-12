Connect with us

Chicago Man Charged with Armed Robbery in South Shore Incident

Chicago Man Charged with Armed Robbery in South Shore Incident (Photo from WGN-TV)

In late June, Cedric Dupree, 56, reportedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in South Shore, Chicago. He has been charged with armed robbery. Chicago police charged Dupree with a crime for the event that happened on the South Side of the city, Michigan Live reported.

Details of Man Charged with Armed Robbery

The incident took place on June 23, 2023, around 2 p.m., in the 7700 block of South Ridgeland Avenue in South Shore. Dupree reportedly held up a 25-year-old woman at gunpoint and stole her belongings.

Following the robbery, Chicago police initiated a search for Dupree. He was apprehended on Friday in the 4900 block of South Chicago Beach Drive.

Dupree appeared in court on Saturday for a detention hearing, where further legal proceedings regarding the case are expected to unfold.

Response and Legal Action on the Man Charged with Armed Robbery

The swift action by law enforcement to locate and arrest Dupree highlights the seriousness with which such crimes are addressed in Chicago.

Armed robbery is a severe offense, and charges against Dupree underscore the gravity of the allegations.

The case will proceed through the legal system, with Dupree’s court appearance marking the initial step in the judicial process to determine accountability and justice for the victim.

