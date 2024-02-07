Eli Lilly Crushes Expectations with Strong Zepbound Launch and Surging Mounjaro Revenue in Q4 2023

Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical giant, has exceeded expectations in its fourth-quarter earnings report for 2023. Their success is largely attributed to the impressive Zepbound launch of their new weight loss medication, Zepbound, and the increased sales of their well-established diabetes treatment, Mounjaro. Zepbound, approved by the FDA in November, generated $175.8 million in sales during the quarter, marking a promising start for the drug. Analysts anticipate it could become a major player in the pharmaceutical market, potentially reaching billion-dollar sales figures in its first year alone

Eli Lilly Shatters Expectations in Q4, Forecasts Continued Growth in 2024 with Strong Incretin Drug Sales

Eli Lilly’s fourth-quarter revenue of $9.35 billion exceeded estimates by 28%, and adjusted earnings per share was $2.49, better than projected at $2.22. With a net income of $2.19 billion for the quarter, the corporation outperformed its earnings for the same period last year. These astounding numbers show Eli Lilly’s solid performance and its standing as a major force in the pharmaceutical sector.

Eli Lilly predicts that growth will continue in 2024, with adjusted earnings per share expected to be between $12.20 and $12.70 and sales expected to be between $40.4 billion and $41.6 billion. The business anticipates that revenue growth will pick up speed in the second half of the year, especially because their incretin medications, such as Zepbound and Mounjaro, are now more widely available. These medications work by imitating gut hormones to control blood sugar levels and reduce hunger.

Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro Sales Skyrocket in Q4 Amid Zepbound Launch, Plans for Expansion

Mounjaro, in particular, has seen a surge in demand and revenue, with sales reaching $2.21 billion in the fourth quarter, far exceeding previous estimates. This growth is attributed to both increased demand and higher realized prices in the United States. Additionally, Eli Lilly is expanding its production capacity for incretin drugs, with plans for a new manufacturing site in North Carolina to meet growing demand.

Notwithstanding these achievements, Eli Lilly has seen a little decrease in sales of other medications, including Trulicity and Humalog, as a result of price cuts and modifications to the market. But the business is nevertheless upbeat about its future, especially the possibility that the FDA may approve donanemab, its experimental treatment for Alzheimer’s disease, in the first quarter of this year. Overall, Eli Lilly’s impressive fourth-quarter result highlights the company’s adaptability and creativity in the pharmaceutical industry.