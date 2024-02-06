Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Finance

McKinleyville Family Resource Center Launches Humboldt Income Program for Expectant Parents

Published

McKinleyville Family Resource Center Launches Humboldt Income Program for Expectant Parents
McKinleyville Family Resource Center Launches Humboldt Income Program for Expectant Parents

McKinleyville, California – A New Initiative to Support Pregnant Residents

In a bid to provide direct financial assistance to pregnant individuals in need, the McKinleyville Family Resource Center has initiated the Humboldt Income Program. The program aims to offer monthly payments of $920 to 150 eligible participants for 18 months, with no strings attached.

McKinleyville Family Resource Center Launches Humboldt Income Program for Expectant Parents

McKinleyville Family Resource Center Launches Humboldt Income Program for Expectant Parents

Robin Baker, the Co-Executive Director and Program Manager for the Humboldt Income Program, highlighted the program’s criteria, stating that it is open to residents of Humboldt County in their first 27 weeks of pregnancy, aged 18 or older, and living at or below 200% of the federal poverty level. Currently, 99 individuals have enrolled, leaving available slots for an additional 51 participants.

Baker explained the selection process, indicating that a randomized controlled trial is conducted weekly to determine the recipients. In this lottery system, 150 individuals are chosen to receive the full $920 payments, while the remaining 100 receive a nominal $20.

The program provides flexibility in payment methods, including direct deposit, debit card by mail or pick up at the McKinleyville Family Resource Center, or a prepaid virtual debit card.

Baker expressed optimism about the program’s impact, stating, “There is a lot of work happening at the national and state level around policy advocacy for guaranteed income. So I’m hopeful that this means there will be a continuation of this program or others like it.”

To participate, individuals must be referred by one of the McKinleyville Family Resource Center partners, which include Open Door Community Health Centers, Redwoods Rural Health Center, United Indian Health Services, Hoopa TANF, CalWORKs Eligibility, Providence Medical Group, Programs of Providence St. Joseph Hospital Paso a Paso, CARE Network, and K:Ima’w Medical Center.

For more information about the Humboldt Income Program and how to apply, interested individuals can visit the center’s website.

In this article:,,,,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You May Also Like

Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Evergreen

Milwaukee’s Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with...

6 days ago

Military

US-Mexico Border Tension: Texas-Bound Convoy Organized by Former Army Lieutenant Colonel Sparks Concerns Amid Border Tensions

A convoy, organized in part by former Army lieutenant colonel Pete Chambers, has left Virginia, en route to Texas, aiming to raise awareness about...

6 days ago
Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

Finance

Revised Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program Extends Benefits to 3,800 Additional Valley Seniors

In a move aimed at providing financial relief to senior citizens, the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue has implemented changes to the property tax/rent rebate...

6 days ago
Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average Missouri's 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Evergreen

Missouri’s 10 Most Dangerous Cities in 2024: Crime Rates Soar Despite National Average

Violent and property crime on the rise, urging residents to stay vigilant and take precautions.   In a recent study analyzing crime rates across...

2 days ago