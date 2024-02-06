Golden State Warriors Inquire about Bulls’ Alex Caruso as NBA Trade Deadline Approaches

Golden State Warriors are actively exploring options to bolster their roster as the NBA trade deadline looms closer. The team, currently facing a challenging season with a 21-25 record, is looking to make strategic moves to improve its standing in the Western Conference.

Recent reports suggest that the Warriors have reached out to the Chicago Bulls regarding guard Alex Caruso. The 29-year-old veteran has become a target for Golden State, with the intention of enhancing their defensive capabilities on the perimeter.

The Bulls had previously rejected inquiries about Caruso, expressing confidence in their ability to compete for a playoff spot in the Eastern Conference. However, the landscape may shift with the news of Zach LaVine’s season-ending foot injury, potentially altering Chicago’s stance on potential trades.

Alex Caruso has been a consistent performer for the Bulls, averaging 10.0 points and 3.6 rebounds per game while showcasing an impressive 41% three-point shooting accuracy. The Warriors view Caruso as one of the premier perimeter defenders in the league, a valuable asset to complement the offensive prowess of Stephen Curry.

While the specifics of a potential trade remain uncertain, Golden State may need to part with a promising young player, such as guard Moses Moody, as a starting point. Additional contracts, including that of Gary Payton II, could be involved to match salaries.

The Warriors, led by general manager Mike Dunleavy Jr., are under pressure to make impactful moves before the trade deadline to improve their chances of a playoff push this season.

As the deadline approaches, the NBA community awaits further developments on potential trades, with the Warriors’ interest in Alex Caruso adding an intriguing element to the evolving trade landscape.