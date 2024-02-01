Connect with us

Duke Elevates Duke-Margolis Center to Institute Status, Pioneering Interdisciplinary Health Policy Solutions

Published

Duke University’s commitment to advancing health policy is prominently showcased through the transformation of the “Duke-Margolis Center for Health Policy” into the esteemed “Duke-Margolis Institute for Health Policy.” Established in 2016, this center, now an institute, has become a national leader in interdisciplinary health policy education and research.

Transforming Health Policy with Practical Solutions and Unwavering Dedication

The rechristening to an institute aligns seamlessly with Duke University’s centennial celebrations, underscoring its unwavering dedication to shaping the future of health and healthcare. President Vincent E. Price applauds Duke-Margolis as a transformative force, emphasizing its substantial impact on health policy education, research, and engagement.

The newly named “Duke-Margolis Institute” places a distinct focus on practical, evidence-based policy solutions aimed at enhancing health, health equity, and the overall value of healthcare. Collaborating with experts across the university and health system, this institute engages a diverse array of stakeholders beyond Duke to effectively address challenges related to quality, affordability, and innovation in healthcare.

Since its inception, “Duke-Margolis Center,” generously supported by the Margolis Family Foundation, has consistently provided an independent and trusted voice in complex health policy discussions. Dr. Mary Klotman, Executive Vice President for Health Affairs, commends “Duke-Margolis Center” for its significant contribution to tackling healthcare challenges and enhancing access, quality, and affordability.

Pioneering Health Policy Education, Tackling Challenges, and Shaping Healthcare’s Future

Serving as Duke University’s pivotal hub for health policy education, the “Duke-Margolis Center” – now an Institute – offers experiential, interdisciplinary learning opportunities for students. This prepares them to apply a critical health policy lens to their future professional and personal endeavors. Provost Alec D. Gallimore hails the “Duke-Margolis Center’s” interdisciplinary approach as a Duke “superpower” that enriches students’ understanding of complex issues.

With this new recognition, “Duke-Margolis Center” – now the “Duke-Margolis Institute” – is poised to address current health policy challenges, amplify its impact locally and globally, and attract dynamic faculty to lead research on the future challenges facing healthcare. Dr. Mark McClellan, the founding director, envisions the newly named “Duke-Margolis Institute” as a catalyst for collaboration and partnerships to advance Duke’s strategic vision in health policy and reform.

