Up to $2,500 Tennessee Sales Tax Refund for Storm Victims

By Ronald Salcedo
Photo: Forbes

In the aftermath of the severe weather on December 9th, 2023, impacting Tennessee, the Tennessee Department of Revenue announced tax relief of up to $2,500 for businesses and homeowners. Extensions to tax deadlines and Tennessee sales tax refunds are now available to those affected by the storms.

Tennessee Sales Tax Refund for Storm Victims (Photo: Yahoo News)

Tax Deadline Extensions for Affected Businesses

The Tennessee Department of Revenue is providing franchise and excise tax filing and payment extensions until June 17th, 2024, for businesses within the designated disaster area, encompassing Davidson, Dickson, Montgomery, and Sumner counties. Further extensions for other tax types are available on a case-by-case basis, with affected taxpayers encouraged to email requests to [email protected].

Businesses outside the initial disaster area will automatically receive the same filing and payment extension if their areas are later designated as disaster zones.

For other tax types, impacted taxpayers should include business details and loss descriptions in their extension requests.

Tennessee Sales Tax Refunds for Storm-Affected Residents

Residents impacted by the storms may be eligible for sales tax refunds on home appliances, furniture, and building supplies if receiving FEMA financial assistance. The maximum Tennessee tax refund per residence is $2,500, covering eligible items such as major appliances, residential furniture, and building supplies.

Residents filing claims must compile receipts and invoices, submitting them within a year from the FEMA decision date. The Tennessee Department of Revenue outlines a step-by-step guide for filing claims on its website.

