Milwaukee's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods: Crime Hotspots Revealed in 2024 Report

Milwaukee, WI – A recent report on crime rates in Milwaukee has identified the 15 most dangerous neighborhoods, shedding light on areas grappling with significant safety concerns. The findings, based on data from 2020, reveal a stark reality, challenging the city’s reputation as a thriving and vibrant community.

Milwaukee has long been celebrated for its economic vitality and cultural richness. However, a deeper look into crime statistics exposes a concerning trend, particularly in neighborhoods such as North Division, Franklin Heights, Metcalfe Park, Park West (Amani), and Garden Homes. The report highlights the alarming rates of violent incidents and property disruptions, painting a complex picture of safety challenges in certain parts of the city.

The Top 5 Riskiest Places to Reside:

North Division: With 10,914 reported incidents in 2020, North Division stands out as the most concerning neighborhood in terms of safety, experiencing a higher number of property crimes compared to violent incidents. Franklin Heights: Home to approximately 6,836 residents, Franklin Heights reported 10,803 crimes, with property-related offenses slightly outnumbering violent incidents. Metcalfe Park: This compact square in Milwaukee, marked by a poverty rate exceeding 60%, faced 10,492 reported incidents, showcasing the challenges the neighborhood grapples with. Park West (Amani): With 10,363 reported incidents, Park West (Amani) struggles with a high-density residential setting, facing challenges like assault and robbery. Garden Homes: Despite its rich history, Garden Homes reported 9,886 crimes in 2020, with property crimes slightly outnumbering violent incidents.

Insights into Specific Neighborhoods:

Lake Park (15th on the list): Despite its picturesque scenery and historic significance, Lake Park reported 3,674 crimes in 2020, emphasizing that even the most charming areas face safety challenges.

Buchel Park (14th on the list): This tiny neighborhood with only 13 residents saw a surprising 171 reported crimes in 2020, challenging assumptions about size equating to tranquility.

Haymarket (13th on the list): Known for its urban life, the bustling neighborhood faced 1,140 reported incidents in 2020, highlighting the reality that vibrant city areas are not immune to crime.

Milwaukee’s safety concerns, especially in specific neighborhoods, underscore the complexities the city faces. The stark contrast between thriving economic sectors and areas plagued by crime emphasizes the need for comprehensive solutions. As Milwaukee continues to navigate these challenges, community engagement, increased policing efforts, and targeted initiatives to address underlying issues become crucial in fostering a safer and more secure environment for all residents.