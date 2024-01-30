Southport Man Charged with Attempted First-Degree Murder in Friday Shooting

WILMINGTON, N.C. – A 49-year-old Southport resident, Marcelino Morales Sanchez, has been arrested by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office in connection with a shooting that occurred on Friday evening, January 26. Sanchez faces charges of attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and discharging a weapon into an occupied property.

The incident unfolded just outside the city limits on River Road, with law enforcement responding promptly to the scene. The victim, as of Saturday morning, is reported to be in stable condition. The Southport Police Department has stated that the investigation is still ongoing, with additional details expected to emerge in the coming days.

Sanchez is currently in custody at the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, held without bond as the legal proceedings progress.

As the community awaits more information, the focus remains on the victim's recovery and the pursuit of justice in this attempted murder case.