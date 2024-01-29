Space News US Local News US News

Stargazers Await the Wolf Moon’s Howl in the Sky this Thursday

By Anuja Potdar
In a celestial spectacle set to grace the night sky, the Wolf Moon is expected to reach its peak this Thursday at 12:54 PM ET. Although the moon will appear in its full glory, viewers will have the best experience during the evening, continuing until midnight on Friday. No specialized equipment is required to witness this astronomical event, but binoculars or a telescope can enhance the viewing experience.

The Wolf Moon derives its name from the ancient lore of packs of wolves howling outside villages amid the cold and deep snows of winter, particularly around January. However, it’s worth noting that the association of wolves howling at the moon may be more of a myth than a scientific reality, as suggested by the Smithsonian.

This celestial phenomenon goes by different names in various regions and holds cultural significance across the globe. In Europe, it is known as the “Ice Moon” and the “Old Moon.” Meanwhile, in Sri Lanka, the full moon in January, known as Duruthu Poya, commemorates the first visit of the Buddha to the country.

As NASA encourages sky gazers to don celebratory celestial attire, they also remind everyone to be prepared for the cold weather. With early sunsets providing a perfect backdrop, the Wolf Moon offers a captivating opportunity to marvel at the wonders of the night sky.

Looking ahead, the next full moon, known as the “Snow Moon,” is anticipated on February 24.

So, mark your calendars and be ready to witness the enchanting Wolf Moon this Thursday evening. Whether you’re a seasoned astronomer or just an admirer of the night sky, this celestial event promises to be a breathtaking experience for all.

