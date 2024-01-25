Tragic End to Daring Anti-Houthi Raid: Navy Seals Presumed Dead in Arabian Sea Recovery Effort

Arabian Sea: In a somber announcement on Sunday, the US military declared that the 10-day search for two Navy Seals missing in the Arabian Sea has transitioned into a recovery effort, as the sailors are now presumed dead. The elite commandos went missing during a daring raid aimed at intercepting Iranian weapons destined for Houthi rebels in Yemen earlier this month.

The January 11 operation targeted an unflagged ship carrying illicit Iranian-made weaponry to the Houthi insurgents. As the SEALs were boarding the vessel, one of them went under in the heavy seas, prompting a teammate to attempt a rescue. Despite exhaustive efforts involving ships and aircraft from the US, Japan, and Spain, covering more than 21,000 square miles, the missing SEALs could not be located.

The SEALs launched the operation from the USS Lewis B. Puller, a mobile sea base, utilizing drones and helicopters for support. The team successfully seized a cache of Iranian-made weaponry during the raid, including components for cruise and ballistic missiles, such as propulsion and guidance devices, warheads, and air defense parts, as confirmed by the US Central Command.

The identities of the Navy Seals have not been released as family notifications are still underway. General Erik Kurilla, head of US Central Command, expressed condolences, stating, “We mourn the loss of our two Naval Special Warfare warriors, and we will forever honor their sacrifice and example.” Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin conveyed solidarity, saying, “Our hearts are with the families of the two brave Navy Seals.”

The tragedy has cast a pall over the entire Department of Defense, with Secretary Austin expressing gratitude to all those who worked tirelessly in the search and rescue efforts. The recovery mission comes to a close, leaving the families, friends, and the broader Special Operations community in mourning.