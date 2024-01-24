Americans Eligible for One-Time Tax Rebate of Up to $12,076 – Find Out If You Qualify

Photo from Google

A one-time tax rebate of up to $12,076 awaits eligible Americans specifically those meeting specific criteria in California. The California Franchise Tax Board offers insights for taxpayers aiming to enhance their filing experience, emphasizing benefits tied to three essential programs.

Unlocking the Rebate: Key Criteria

Californians falling within a certain tax bracket have the opportunity to claim a substantial one-time tax rebate, provided they meet specific criteria outlined by the California Franchise Tax Board.

The rebate is linked to three essential programs: the California Earned Income Tax Credit (CalEITC), the Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC), and the Federal Earned Income Tax Credit. Eligibility for these programs opens the door to the lucrative rebate.

To qualify for the CalEITC, individuals must familiarize themselves with its requirements and file the necessary forms. The CalEITC supports low-income, working Californians, offering financial assistance of up to $3,529 for the tax year 2023.

READ ALSO: NYC Councilman Brannan Advocates for Alternative Budget Plan Amidst Clash with Mayor Adams

Criteria Breakdown for YCTC and FYTC

The Young Child Tax Credit (YCTC) provides additional avenues for cash back or reducing owed taxes, with qualifying California families earning $30,931 or less. The YCTC is applicable to those with a qualifying child under six years old, also meeting the CalEITC criteria.

Another program, the new Foster Youth Tax Credit (FYTC), grants up to $2,234 for eligible individuals with a history in the California foster care system. This credit aims to support current or former foster youth, offering potential cash back or tax reduction.

READ ALSO: Georgia Lawmakers Tackle Rising Property Taxes Amid Home Value Surge