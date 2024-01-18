Get Ready: Oregon Tax Season 2024 Launches January 29 with Speedy Refunds and State-of-the-Art Online Support

As the dawn of the new tax year approaches, the Oregon Department of Revenue is gearing up to initiate the processing of e-filed 2023 state income tax returns starting January 29, 2024. Coinciding with the IRS‘s commencement of federal return processing on the same day, this marks the beginning of the tax season for Oregon residents, with a focus on efficiency and accessibility.

Processing Timeline and Stringent Fraud Prevention

Oregonians can anticipate the processing of e-filed 2023 state income tax returns starting January 29, aligning with the IRS’s initiation of federal return processing on the same day. While paper filed returns undergo processing from mid-February, e-filed returns will be handled in the order they are received, ensuring a systematic approach.

The Oregon Department of Revenue maintains a strict hold policy on personal income tax refunds until after February 15, a crucial element of their stringent tax fraud prevention measures. This policy allows for thorough confirmation that reported amounts align with information from employers on Forms W-2 and 1099.

For taxpayers seeking expedited refunds, e-filing is encouraged, with direct deposit recipients expected to receive refunds approximately two weeks sooner than paper filers. The Department of Revenue’s emphasis on the importance of early filing aligns with the swift processing of e-filed returns.

Proactive Steps and Comprehensive Support for Taxpayers

In preparation for the 2024 tax season, the Department of Revenue urges taxpayers to take proactive steps. Oregon Free File, providing cost-free e-filing options, is highlighted, catering to all income levels and offering guided tax preparation and fillable forms. This initiative aims to simplify the tax preparation process for residents.

To further support taxpayers, various programs, including AARP, CASH Oregon, and United Way’s MyFreeTaxes initiative, offer free or low-cost assistance to low- to moderate-income individuals. Online resources, such as Revenue Online, are promoted for tasks like validating estimated payments, viewing official communications, initiating appeals, making payments, and checking refund statuses.

With a commitment to accessibility, the Oregon Department of Revenue provides a comprehensive support system, including toll-free and TTY contact options. As the tax season kicks off on January 29, 2024, Oregon residents are encouraged to leverage these resources, ensuring efficient preparation and filing of their 2023 tax returns while taking advantage of the state’s offered support.