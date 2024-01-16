Military

Germany’s Fears of Putin’s Unthinkable Actions and NATO’s Preparedness Concerns

By Nelma Esperanza
A stark warning from retired U.S. Army European commander, Lieutenant General Ben Hodges, has raised global concerns over the intensifying tensions between Russia and NATO. Expressing alignment with Germany’s apprehensions, Hodges forewarns of the potential for World War III, emphasizing the gravity of the situation. The ominous prediction follows the leak of secret documents from the German Ministry of Defence detailing Russia’s possible escalation in Ukraine, sparking a sense of urgency and prompting fears of a larger conflict.

Tensions and Unthinkable Actions

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges highlights the genuine fears in Germany, cautioning that Russia, under Putin, may resort to unthinkable actions if NATO appears unprepared. The escalating tensions between Russia and NATO, coupled with leaked documents from the German Ministry of Defence, have intensified concerns about the likelihood of a full-scale war.

The leaked information reveals a disturbing scenario where Russia could use Belarus as a launchpad for a potential invasion, echoing past actions in Ukraine. This revelation has sent shockwaves across Europe, prompting nations to confront the grim possibility of a Third World War.

Retired U.S. Army Brigadier General Kevin Ryan emphasizes NATO’s lack of preparedness, suggesting that this vulnerability could inadvertently invite a war. The urgency of the situation is underlined, heightening the need for immediate attention and coordinated international efforts to address the escalating crisis.

Germany’s Secret Plans and NATO Preparedness

In response to the escalating tensions, Germany has drafted secret plans, code-named ‘Alliance Defence 2025’, anticipating a potential hybrid Russian attack on NATO’s eastern flank by the summer of 2025. The detailed preparations include considerations for Russia’s potential mobilization of 200,000 soldiers and a spring offensive against Ukrainian forces.

Lieutenant General Ben Hodges underscores that the likelihood of an all-out war hinges on NATO’s perceived readiness and unity. The critical importance of demonstrating strength to deter potential aggression is emphasized, urging a united front against the rising threat.

As the world grapples with these alarming revelations, the imperative for cohesive international action and preparedness becomes increasingly urgent. The international community must heed these warnings, working tirelessly to avert the devastating consequences of a potential worldwide conflict. The stakes are high, and diplomacy, preparedness, and a united global front are imperative in the face of this looming threat.

