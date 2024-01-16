Brazen Daylight Burglary: Thieves Caught on Camera Ransacking Oak Park Home

In a report of the ABC 10 San Diego, a surveillance footage captured bold burglars infiltrating an Oak Park residence in broad daylight, leaving the homeowner, Arthur Engen, feeling violated and angry. The incident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. when a man, disguised with a cap and sunglasses, rang the doorbell, signaling his accomplice to trespass on the property.

Daylight Intrusion

The surveillance footage reveals the burglars pried open a back door, swiftly navigating through the kitchen and living room. Engen expresses shock at witnessing the violation of his family’s space, emphasizing the unsettling feeling of insecurity during daylight.

After targeting locked bedroom doors, likely using tools causing damage, the intruders emerged with bags of stolen items. Engen, uncertain of the bag’s contents, fears the loss of valuable and sentimental belongings, particularly from his recently deceased mother’s room.

Engen raises concerns about a potential repeat, suspecting the burglars’ experience due to their strategic timing—entering right after his brother left and immediately after ringing the doorbell to confirm the absence of occupants.

Seeking Community Assistance

Engen and witnesses describe a possible getaway vehicle—a silver SUV, adding a crucial detail to aid investigations. Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

The incident has left the community on edge, highlighting the need for collective vigilance and cooperation to prevent further incidents. Residents are encouraged to stay observant and report any suspicious activities to law enforcement.

