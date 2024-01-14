Credit Union Account Closure Leaves Recent Graduate in Financial Turmoil

In a recent Reddit post, a distressed recent graduate shared their unsettling experience after discovering their bank account closure without prior notice. The user, grappling with postgraduate job loss since June, faced an unexpected setback when their mother attempted to deposit money into their account, only to be informed that it had been closed.

The perplexing aspect of the situation emerged when not only the credit card account linked to a small credit union and a larger bank was closed, but also the checking account used solely to settle credit card payments. This left the individual bewildered about outstanding credit card debts and the means to settle them.

The Reddit user sought guidance on whether they still owed money, given that both credit card accounts were marked as “written off” on their Experian credit report. Expressing concern about their student loans and prioritizing outstanding credit card payments, the user reached out to the online community for advice.

One respondent on the platform suggested the initial step should be contacting the bank to ascertain the owed amount and the reason for the account closure. They emphasized the importance of understanding the cause, whether it be non-payment or suspected fraud, before taking further action.

Credit reporting company Experian recommends a four-step approach for those facing similar situations. First and foremost, contacting the bank directly is crucial. Individuals are advised to settle the balance or request a check for missing funds, keeping in mind that negative balances may require payment arrangements.

For those with positive balances, inquiries about the process to receive the funds should be made. If reopening the closed account is not an option, requesting to open a new one is the next step. Once this is resolved, redirecting all direct deposits and payments becomes imperative to avoid further financial complications.

The urgency of the situation is highlighted by similar incidents reported across various financial institutions, such as a Chase user expressing frustration over an unexplained credit card cancellation and a Wells Fargo customer facing an abrupt account closure after 24 years.