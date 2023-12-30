Crime US Local News US News

Tragic Discovery in San Antonio: Missing Pregnant Teen and Boyfriend Found Dead with Gunshot Wounds

By Anuja Potdar
Police Investigate Disturbing Circumstances Surrounding the Deaths of Savanah Soto and Matthew Guerra

In a heartbreaking turn of events, the bodies believed to be those of missing pregnant teen Savanah Nicole Soto, 18, and her boyfriend, Matthew Guerra, 22, were discovered in a car in San Antonio, each having suffered a gunshot wound, according to statements from San Antonio Police Chief William McManus.

At a press conference on Tuesday night, Chief McManus expressed the perplexing nature of the scene, confirming the tragic demise of both individuals. The bodies were found in a Kia Optima owned by Guerra, and authorities believe the couple could have been deceased for up to four days.

The grim revelation deepened with the confirmation that an unborn child, eagerly awaited by Soto, was also pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now under investigation as a possible murder, as reported by KENS5 and NBC News.

Soto was reported missing on Friday after failing to attend a scheduled appointment to induce her labor. The discovery of the bodies has left the community in shock, especially considering the anticipation and joy Soto had expressed about becoming a mother.

Soto’s mother, speaking to KENS5 before the devastating revelation, shared that her daughter had everything prepared for her unborn son, portraying an image of excitement and readiness for motherhood.

The tragic incident has raised numerous questions, and authorities are diligently working to unravel the circumstances surrounding the deaths of Soto, Guerra, and their unborn child.

