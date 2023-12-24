Texas Teachers to Receive $2,400 Stipend Under State’s New Retirement Program

Retired Educators Aged 70-74 Eligible for One-Time Payment by Year-End

In a boost to retired educators in Texas, the state’s Teacher Retirement Program is set to provide a $2,400 stipend to eligible teachers. This initiative comes after Texas representatives passed a law earlier this year, increasing pension checks by 2% to 6%.

According to the Texas Retired Teachers Association, retired teachers falling in the age group of 70 to 74 will receive a one-time stipend of $2,400 by the end of the year. Those aged 75 and above are eligible for a more substantial payment, potentially receiving up to $7,500.

The payments are scheduled to reach recipients through different channels based on their preferences. Teachers who opted for paper checks should anticipate receiving their stipends in the mail by December 28. For those who selected direct deposit, the funds are expected to be available in their bank accounts by December 29.

This financial boost is aimed at acknowledging the valuable contributions of retired teachers and ensuring their financial well-being during their golden years. The new law and stipend program reflect the state’s commitment to supporting its retired educators.

As Texas continues to address the needs of its retired teaching community, the stipends serve as a timely and welcomed economic relief, particularly during the holiday season.