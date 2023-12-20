Montana SNAP Recipients Anticipate January Payments, Up to $1,751 per Household, in 15 Days

January SNAP disbursements to span from Jan. 2 to Jan. 6, with amounts varying based on household size

Montana’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to initiate its January payments, offering support to eligible households with disbursements totaling up to $1,751. The distribution, scheduled to begin in 15 days, follows the state’s practice of allocating SNAP funds over five days each month.

For December, disbursements occurred from Dec. 2 to Dec. 6, and the upcoming January payments will be issued between Jan. 2 and Jan. 6. The specific disbursement date for recipients is contingent on factors such as their SNAP case number, account number, Social Security number, or last name.

The amount of SNAP payments is determined by the size of the recipient’s household. Single-person households are eligible for $291 monthly, while larger eight-person households can receive up to $1,751 per month. For households exceeding eight members, an additional $219 is allocated for each person.

To qualify for SNAP payments in Montana, the net monthly income for a single-person household must not exceed $1,215, and for an eight-person household, the limit is $4,214.

SNAP benefits can be redeemed at participating locations, including farmers markets and grocery stores. Recipients receive their funds automatically loaded onto an electronic benefits transfer card each month.

The SNAP program, established through the 1964 Food Stamp Act as part of President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society initiatives, aims to enhance the nutritional well-being of individuals facing financial constraints. Active across all states and Washington, D.C., SNAP exhibits some variations in its programs across different regions.

As Montana residents prepare for the upcoming SNAP disbursements, the program continues to play a crucial role in supporting vulnerable households, contributing to the broader effort to address food insecurity in the state.