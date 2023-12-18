Michigan Lottery Player Discovers $2 Million Prize on "Losing" Ticket, Takes Home $1.3 Million After Taxes

Fortunate Gambler Nearly Discards Ticket Before Uncovering Life-Changing Win

In a surprising turn of events, a 29-year-old lottery player from Michigan has secured a $2 million prize from a scratch-off ticket he initially believed to be a non-winner. However, his joyous moment was tempered as he took home $1.3 million after taxes and deductions.

The lucky winner shared with The Michigan Lottery that he purchased the scratch-off ticket approximately four months ago, casually placing it with his stack of presumed losing tickets. It was only when he decided to double-check his old lottery tickets that he realized the life-altering potential of the seemingly ordinary ticket.

Expressing his disbelief, the gambler stated, “When I revealed the ‘$2 MIL’ symbol underneath, I was speechless. It is a miracle this ticket didn’t end up in the trash!”

Facing a crucial decision upon his win, the player had the option to receive his prize as a lump sum or an annuity. Opting for immediate funds, he chose the lump sum but saw more than $600,000 deducted from the total due to federal and state taxes.

Lottery winnings exceeding $5,000 are subject to a 24% federal tax rate, with an additional 4.25% state income tax. The remaining states then vary in their taxation policies, with some, like Florida and Texas, exempting lottery winnings from state taxes, while others, including Oregon, New Jersey, Maryland, and New York, impose higher tax rates.

Notably, the player’s decision to take home $1.3 million underscores the impact of taxation on lottery winnings. The complex tax structure can significantly reduce the final amount received by the winners, pushing them into higher income tax brackets, which may reach up to 37%.

This tale serves as a reminder to lottery players about the importance of carefully checking tickets, as what may initially seem like a losing ticket could turn out to be a ticket to unexpected financial fortune.