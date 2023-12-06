Virginia's 10 Most Dangerous Cities Revealed in 2023 - Stay Informed for Your Safety

Crime Rates and Risk Factors in the Old Dominion

Virginia, known as the “Old Dominion,” unveils its 10 most dangerous cities for 2023, shedding light on crime rates and safety concerns across the state. With a rich history dating back to 1619, Virginia’s diverse landscape and historical significance are juxtaposed against the sobering statistics of crime plaguing certain communities.

Richmond, VA – In a comprehensive assessment of crime data, Virginia has identified ten cities grappling with heightened crime rates, urging residents to stay vigilant and informed. As the state grapples with a population surpassing 8.6 million, concerns about public safety become increasingly significant.

10. Harrisonburg – Unveiling Crime in the Fifth-Largest City

Despite its status as the fifth-largest city in Virginia, Harrisonburg finds itself on the list of the state’s most perilous cities. With a crime rate 30% higher than the state average, the city reported 29 homicides, 130 robberies, and 955 assaults in 2022. The high crime rate poses challenges for the city’s desirability as a place to call home.

9. Alexandria – Historic Charm Marred by Crime Concerns

Alexandria, a city with historic charm and a population of 33,458, faces a crime rate 37% above the U.S. average. In 2022, residents experienced 978 reported crimes, including 18 homicides, 20 robberies, 191 assaults, 71 burglaries, and 81 auto thefts.

8. Hopewell – Rich in History, Struggling with Safety

With a population of 42,590, Hopewell, rich in Civil War history, grapples with a crime rate of 3,118 per 100,000, 37% above the national average. The city reported 1,406 crimes in 2022, emphasizing property crimes, especially burglaries, as the most frequent.

7. Winchester – Historical Town’s Safety Concerns

Despite its historical significance, Winchester stands out as one of Virginia’s most unsafe places. The crime rate of 3,129 per 100,000 translates to residents having a 1 in 33 chance of becoming victims. In 2022, the city reported 947 crimes, with 153 being violent and 794 property-related.

6. Charlottesville – Capital City Grapples with Violence

Charlottesville, Virginia’s capital, contends with a crime rate of 3,270 per 100,000, surpassing the U.S. average by 39%. The city recorded 7,703 property and violent crimes in 2022, including 90 homicides, 267 robberies, 534 assaults, and 711 break-ins.

5. Hampton – Naval Base City Faces Safety Concerns

Home to the world’s largest naval base, Hampton is among Virginia’s most unsafe cities. With a crime rate of 3,354 per 100,000, 43% above the U.S. average, Hampton reported 9,850 crimes in the previous year, including 63 homicides and 1,364 assaults.

4. Lynchburg – Economic Struggles Reflect in Safety Concerns

Lynchburg, grappling with economic challenges and poverty, reports a crime rate of 3,587 per 100,000 for its 7,588 residents. The odds of being a victim of any crime are 1 in 28, painting a concerning picture of safety in the city.

3. Waynesboro – Southwest Virginia Town Faces High Crime Rates

Waynesboro, nestled near the Appalachian Foothills, carries a high crime rate of 3,768 per 100,000 for its 6,720 residents. Individuals face a 1 in 27 chance of becoming crime victims, with various incidents reported in 2022, including assaults, burglaries, larcenies, and auto thefts.

2. Martinsville – High Crime Rates in Greensville County

Martinsville, located in Greensville County and home to 5,766 residents, experiences a crime rate of 4,203 per 100,000, 61% higher than the national average. In 2022, the city reported 166 total crimes, including 22 violent incidents and 144 property crimes.

1. Roanoke – Virginia’s Most Perilous City

Roanoke, positioned on the far west side, earns the unsettling distinction of being Virginia’s most perilous city. With a crime rate 228% greater than the state average, residents face a 1 in 19 chance of falling victim to any crime. The city reported 36 homicides, 138 thefts, 529 assaults, and 3,007 larcenies in 2022.

As these statistics underscore the challenges faced by certain Virginia communities, residents are urged to prioritize safety measures and community awareness. The state remains committed to addressing crime concerns and fostering a secure environment for all its residents.