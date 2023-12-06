Delaware to Cease December SNAP Payments, Up to $1,751 per Household, in 19 Days

Distribution Window Closes for State’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program

In a noteworthy development, Delaware’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) is set to conclude its December payments, reaching up to $1,751 per household, in just 19 days.

Delaware, known for its distinctive approach, initiates the distribution of SNAP payments on the second day of each month, boasting one of the lengthiest distribution windows in the United States. The issuance dates are determined by the first letter of the recipient’s last name, and for December, payments will be disbursed between Dec. 2 and 23.

The amount of SNAP payments in Delaware is contingent upon the household size. Single-person households can receive $291, while larger households with eight members qualify for the maximum amount of $1,751. For households exceeding eight individuals, an additional $219 is allocated for each person.

To be eligible for SNAP payments in Delaware, a household’s income must not surpass 200% of the federal poverty level. Monthly income thresholds include $2,266 for a single-person household and $7,772 for an eight-person household.

Notably, individuals aged 21 and younger living with their parents must apply jointly with them.

Recipients in Delaware receive their SNAP payments through the Delaware Food First electronic benefits transfer card, which functions like a debit card but is exclusively designated for purchasing food and nonalcoholic beverages. Prohibiting the use of funds on items such as alcohol and tobacco, the card retains its balance each month, expiring only if not used regularly. Recipients can check the remaining balance on their Delaware Food First cards by reviewing their latest grocery receipt.

Originating from the 1964 Food Stamp Act under President Lyndon B. Johnson’s Great Society programs, SNAP aims to enhance the nutritional well-being of economically disadvantaged individuals by supplementing their food expenses. The program operates across all states and in Washington, D.C.

As December approaches, Delaware residents relying on SNAP assistance are reminded to plan accordingly, with the distribution window closing in less than three weeks.