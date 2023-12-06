COVID-19 Remains Most Lethal, but Flu and RSV Pose Growing Threats Across US

Health Officials Monitor Rising Respiratory Infections Amid Flu Season

As the United States grapples with a surge in respiratory illnesses, health officials warn of the increasing impact of influenza and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). While flu cases gain momentum and RSV infections reach their peak in certain regions, COVID-19 continues to exert the most significant toll on hospitalizations and fatalities.

According to Dr. Mandy Cohen, head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 is responsible for approximately 15,000 hospitalizations and 1,000 deaths every week. Despite the emergence of other respiratory illnesses, the severity and widespread impact of the coronavirus remain unparalleled.

The CDC is actively investigating reports of pneumonia outbreaks in children in two states. Dr. Cohen emphasized that, at present, “there is no evidence” suggesting any unusual cause for these outbreaks.

Flu cases are on the rise, with seven states reporting high levels of flu-like illnesses in early November. The latest CDC report reveals an escalation, now reaching 11 states, primarily concentrated in the South and Southwest.

Simultaneously, RSV infections have surged in the past month, placing strain on hospital emergency departments in states such as Georgia and Texas. Dr. Cohen anticipates that the peak of RSV season is imminent or will be reached in the coming week.

RSV, a common cause of mild cold-like symptoms, poses a particular risk to infants and older individuals. Health officials are closely monitoring the situation as emergency departments contend with a spike in cases.

Addressing concerns about pneumonia cases in children, particularly in Massachusetts and Warren County, Ohio, Dr. Cohen clarified that various factors could contribute to these lung infections. Pneumonia may arise as a complication of COVID-19, flu, or RSV.

In Ohio, health officials reported 145 cases since August, with most children recovering at home. These cases were attributed to common viruses and bacteria. Massachusetts health officials noted a modest increase in pneumonia cases among children, considered appropriate for the current season.

As the nation navigates the complex landscape of respiratory infections, health authorities stress the importance of vigilance, vaccination, and adherence to preventive measures to curb the spread of these potentially deadly diseases.