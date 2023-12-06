Brazen Christmas Tree Thief Caught on Camera in San Mateo Parking Lot

Scrooge Steals Festive Spirit as Bay Area Couple Falls Victim to Holiday Heist

In a surprising turn of events, a suspected Christmas tree thief in the Bay Area was caught on camera casually swiping a freshly-purchased tree from a couple’s SUV in San Mateo.

The incident occurred on Friday evening when a couple, identified as Jesus and his wife, returned to their black SUV parked outside the Bridgepointe Shopping Center, only to discover that their tied Christmas tree had been brazenly stolen. According to reports from ABC affiliate KGO-TV, the couple had left the tree secured with ropes on the roof of their vehicle while running errands for just 10 minutes.

Security footage, shared by KGO-TV anchor Dion Lim, captured the audacious thief arriving in a white SUV. The individual is seen cutting the ropes that fastened the tree before effortlessly loading it into their own vehicle. The apparent thief then nonchalantly drives away, leaving the victims in disbelief.

“The Scrooge isn’t even moving quickly. Like he/she has not a care in the world,” Lim remarked in a caption accompanying the footage.

The San Mateo Police Department acknowledged the uniqueness of the Christmas tree case, stating that the suspect remains unidentified. Despite not apprehending the Grinch responsible, the police assured that the perpetrator would be added to Santa’s Naughty List.

In a heartening gesture, a local Christmas tree lot stepped in to restore the holiday cheer for Jesus and his wife by providing them with a new tree. However, the victims decided not to file a formal police report, as reported by NBC Bay Area.

As the holiday season unfolds, this unusual incident serves as a reminder to remain vigilant and safeguard festive decorations from potential grinches seeking to dampen the holiday spirit.