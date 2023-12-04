Unveiling the Darker Side: 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Maine 2023

Maine, celebrated for its scenic beauty and warm hospitality, reveals a less idyllic reality in its underbelly, with certain cities grappling with elevated crime rates. RoadSnacks’ recent investigation delves into the FBI’s crime data for 55 Maine cities, exposing the 10 most dangerous places in the state in 2023.

Contrary to its serene reputation, Maine’s crime statistics for the year present a paradox. While the state’s overall crime rates remain notably below the national average, specific locales bear the weight of escalating criminal activities.

The top 10 riskiest places, as identified by RoadSnacks, shed light on the challenges these communities face and the urgent need for socio-economic improvements.

1. Augusta: Capital City in the Crime Spotlight Augusta, Maine’s capital city, with its population of 18,653, takes the lead in the list of dangerous cities. Despite concerted efforts to revitalize the downtown district, Augusta contends with higher instances of robbery, assault, violent crime, burglary, and car thefts, contributing to a gradual population decline since 2009.

2. Houlton: Strategic Location with Elevated Crime Houlton, situated at the junction of Highways 1 and 95, faces a higher-than-average crime rate, particularly in larceny and aggravated assault cases. Despite its strategic location for cross-border trade, the town experiences a gradual decrease in population since 2011.

3. Waterville: Population Growth Amidst Crime Challenges Waterville, witnessing a gradual population increase since 2011, grapples with high property crime rates, surpassing the state average. All categories of crime, including car theft, larceny, burglary, aggravated assault, violent crime, and robbery, exceed the state’s averages.

4. Biddeford: Coastal Community with Rising Crime Biddeford, a coastal community, experiences a rise in crime rates alongside its population growth. While violent crime rates remain below the national average, property crimes, primarily larceny, surpass the state average.

5. Auburn: From Shoe Hub to Crime Concern Auburn, once a major player in the shoe business, is now recognized for its high crime rate, ranking as the fifth most dangerous city in Maine. With 46 violent crimes recorded annually in a town of 23,455, concerns arise regarding public safety.

6. Bangor: Attractions Marred by Crime Concerns Bangor, known for its attractions, including a casino and museums, faces elevated crime rates. The city, with a population of 32,179, records notable figures in car thefts and robberies, sparking concerns for a town of its size.

7. Skowhegan: Art Scene Amidst Property Crime Concerns Skowhegan, known for its art scene, reports a higher-than-average property crime rate, with 226 incidents recorded. Despite cultural richness, the town grapples with criminal challenges.

8. Lewiston: Cultural Hub with Rising Crime Rates Lewiston, the second-largest city in Maine known for cultural diversity, sees a recent surge in crime rates, earning its spot as the eighth most dangerous city in the state. Metrics for murder, robbery, aggravated assault, burglary, larceny, car theft, and property crime exceed state averages.

9. Presque Isle: Balancing Amenities with Above-Average Crime Presque Isle, offering a blend of big-city amenities and small-town charm, faces a crime rate higher than the Maine average but lower than the national average. The city reports elevated risks of car theft, larceny, burglary, and property crime.

10. Sanford: Job Opportunities Overshadowed by Crime Sanford, a city with promising schools and job opportunities, contends with a high crime rate, particularly in burglary, property crime, and total crime categories. Despite positive aspects, crime concerns tarnish the city’s reputation.

As these cities grapple with crime challenges, the call for improved job opportunities, increased wages, and robust rehabilitation programs becomes more urgent, emphasizing the need for community-wide efforts to address the root causes of criminal activities.