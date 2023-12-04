Finance US Local News US News

Social Security Supplemental Income Sees $914 Cash Infusion in Millions of Accounts

By Anuja Potdar
Recipients Urged to Check Eligibility for December Payout

In a rapid distribution, millions of Social Security Supplemental Income (SSI) recipients recently experienced a direct deposit of $914 in their bank accounts. The December payment, a lifeline for many, brings financial relief during the holiday season.

SSI beneficiaries should have seen the funds deposited on December 1, with this year’s maximum payout reaching $914. For married couples with both spouses eligible, the combined payment is $1,371, while the standard payment stands at $550.

To qualify for SSI payments, applicants, both adults and children, must demonstrate minimal income, possess few resources, and have a disability, blindness, or be 65 years or older, as outlined by the Social Security Administration. Payments are typically disbursed on the first of each month, adjusted for weekends or federal holidays.

As a result of New Year’s Day falling on a holiday, beneficiaries can anticipate their initial 2024 payment a few days earlier, on December 29.

With the upcoming cost-of-living adjustment (COLA) in 2024, maximum SSI payments are slated to increase to $943 for individuals and $1,415 for eligible couples. This adjustment seeks to align benefits with the rising costs of essential goods and services.

Recipients are advised to stay informed about their eligibility and payment schedules, ensuring a smooth financial transition into the new year. The SSI program continues to be a crucial support system for those who meet the specified criteria, offering vital assistance to individuals and families facing economic challenges.

