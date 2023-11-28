Deadline Approaching for $3.6 Million Spartan Mosquito Repellent Class-Action Settlement Claims

AC2T Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Alleging False Advertising in Spartan Mosquito Eradicator Products

As the clock ticks down, Spartan Mosquito repellent users have only nine days left to file claims in a $3.6 million class-action settlement against AC2T, the Mississippi-based manufacturer of Spartan Mosquito Eradicator bug spray. The settlement addresses allegations of false advertising related to the efficacy of their products.

The class-action lawsuit, centered on claims of misleading advertising by AC2T, accuses the company of falsely stating that products like Mosquito Eradicator and Spartan Mosquito Pro Tech could effectively reduce mosquito populations for 15 days. The lawsuit contends that the repellent did not perform as advertised, leading to claims of consumer deception.

Customers who used Spartan Mosquito products between December 21, 2016, and August 2, 2023, may be eligible for financial compensation through the settlement. The deadline for filing a claim is December 1, with two options available for submission – by mail, with a postmark by the deadline, or online.

The New York Supreme Court for Kings County is scheduled to hold a hearing on December 4 to make the final approval for the class-action settlement. AC2T, while not admitting any wrongdoing, opted to settle to resolve the lawsuit.

For those without proof of purchase, a claim for up to $7 per household can be filed, while individuals with proof of purchase may receive $10 per household. The settlement aims to address the concerns raised by plaintiffs regarding the accuracy of the company’s advertising claims and provide compensation to affected consumers.

As the deadline rapidly approaches, Spartan Mosquito repellent users are urged to take action to ensure they meet the filing requirements and potentially benefit from the settlement.