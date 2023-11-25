Arrest Made in Worcester Spa Shooting; Suspect Charged with Armed Assault to Murder

Worcester Man Apprehended in Connection with Fatal Incident at Pleasant Street Massage Business

In a grim turn of events, Worcester Police have announced the arrest of 31-year-old Marcel Santos-Padgett, of Leicester, on charges of Armed Assault to Murder following a deadly shooting at a Pleasant Street massage business. The suspect was taken into custody in Haverhill with the collaborative efforts of law enforcement agencies.

Worcester Police, in conjunction with the Massachusetts State Police Violent Fugitive Apprehension Squad and the Haverhill Police Department, executed an arrest warrant for Santos-Padgett. According to court documents, the suspect allegedly aimed a gun at the victim’s head and fatally pulled the trigger.

The incident unfolded at Angie’s Bodywork Spa at 383 Pleasant Street, prompting a response from Worcester Police around 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. Initially reported as a possible medical issue, officers discovered an unconscious female upon arrival. A male individual at the scene flagged down officers and directed them to the victim.

Despite the immediate administration of medical aid, the unconscious female was pronounced dead. Authorities have not yet released the identity of the victim or a potential motive behind the shocking incident.

The suspect, Marcel Santos-Padgett, was identified through surveillance video and license plate readers, capturing his vehicle in the vicinity of the crime scene. Worcester Police have charged him with Armed Assault to Murder, marking a significant development in the ongoing investigation.

The community awaits further details as law enforcement works to unravel the circumstances surrounding this tragic event.