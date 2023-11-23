New Hampshire Hospital Gunman Rented U-Haul Before Deadly Shooting

In a distressing turn of events, it has been revealed that the gunman responsible for last week’s fatal shooting at New Hampshire Hospital in Concord had rented a U-Haul truck just hours before the deadly incident. The New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office identified the shooter as 33-year-old John Madore, shedding light on the chilling details surrounding the tragedy.

According to official statements, Madore rented the U-Haul truck on Friday, November 17, shortly before making his way to the hospital where he ultimately took the life of 63-year-old security officer Bradley Haas. The assailant was swiftly confronted by a state trooper and fatally shot in the aftermath of the attack.

The U-Haul, discovered idling in the hospital’s parking lot following the shooting, contained an AR-style rifle and multiple magazines of ammunition. It wasn’t until Wednesday that Attorney General John Formella’s office confirmed the rental connection to Madore.

Investigations into Madore’s background reveal that he was homeless, having recently stayed at a hotel on the Seacoast and subsequently in Concord. Madore had been a patient at the hospital six years prior, but the motive behind the shooting remains unknown at this time.

In a solemn gesture of respect, all flags on public buildings in New Hampshire will be lowered to half-staff on Monday to honor the memory of Bradley Haas, a retired Franklin, N.H. police chief who tragically lost his life in the line of duty.

The community grapples with the aftermath of this senseless act of violence, and authorities continue their efforts to piece together the events leading up to the tragic incident at New Hampshire Hospital.