Georgia Man Arrested in Killing of Nat King Cole’s Great-Nephew

Tracy Cole, the great-nephew of the iconic jazz pianist Nat King Cole, met a tragic end as he was fatally stabbed in Atlanta on September 14. Authorities have made an arrest in connection with his death, charging Ricardo Gayle, 41, with his murder following a traffic stop on Saturday.

According to reports from WSB-TV, investigators revealed that Gayle and Tracy Cole were acquainted with each other, shedding light on a potential connection between the victim and the suspect. Tracy Cole, aged 31, succumbed to his injuries at a local hospital.

Gayle faces multiple charges, including murder, aggravated assault, and armed robbery, and has been held in the Fulton County Jail following his arrest.

Tracy Cole was the grandson of Freddy Cole, one of Nat King Cole’s brothers. The Cole family holds a significant place in jazz history, with Nat King Cole being a legendary figure in the genre until his passing in 1965. Freddy Cole, like his famous brother, also made a mark in the music world and was honored with induction into the Georgia Hall of Fame.

Efforts to reach the Office of the Public Defender in Atlanta for comment were unsuccessful as of Sunday. It remains unclear whether Gayle has acquired legal representation, as jail records did not list an attorney for him. Attempts to connect with Gayle’s family for a potential statement on his behalf were also not fruitful.

The tragic incident marks a distressing moment for the Cole family, with the legacy of their musical lineage overshadowed by this heartbreaking loss.