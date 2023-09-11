Common Symptoms of Depression in Men: Identifying and Providing Support

Societal norms often discourage men from openly addressing their emotions, causing them to internalize their feelings and neglect to acknowledge common symptoms of depression in men.

Men frequently find it challenging to acknowledge their emotions, and this reluctance can lead to significant repercussions, particularly in relation to common symptoms of depression in men.

According to an article published by Your Tango, men often struggle to admit their feelings, and this can have serious consequences, especially when it comes to depression. The social structures in society discourage men from openly discussing their emotions, leading them to internalize their feelings and deny their depression.

This lack of acknowledgment can result in untreated depression, with severe consequences, as men are four times more likely to die by suicide than women, with depression being a significant factor.

Recognizing the common symptoms of depression in men is crucial for offering support and help. Here are seven subtle symptoms of depression that are often overlooked:

Unexplainable aches and pains: Common symptoms of depression in men, such as unexplained physical discomforts like headaches, stomach pains, or joint soreness, may arise because they are more comfortable admitting to physical than emotional pain.

Extreme apathy: Common symptoms of depression in men, like extreme apathy and a profound inability to care about anything in their lives, can lead to expressions of indifference and disinterest.

Abandoning passions: Common symptoms of depression in men can mute emotions, causing men to withdraw from activities they once loved, like socializing with friends or pursuing hobbies.

Anger and aggression: Common symptoms of depression in men may channel their confusion and pain into anger, becoming surly and aggressive as a way to cope with their feelings.

To help a man who might be suffering in silence, approach them with empathy, encourage open communication, and offer support in seeking professional help.

According to an article published by US Health News, common symptoms of depression in men, such as excessive sleep and pervasive pessimism, indicate that depression is a serious condition, and early intervention can make a significant difference in a person’s life.