Most Dangerous Cities in Alaska: The Crime Spotlight In “The Last Frontier”

The combined area of Texas, Montana, and California is equal to that of Alaska, which is known as the largest state in the union by land mass. It was the penultimate state to join the Union, coming in right before Hawaii, and is known as the Last Frontier State. Read on to discover the most dangerous cities in Alaska.

There are 355 distinct municipalities in Alaska, consisting of towns, cities, boroughs, and others.

At 8.23 per 1,000 people, the state’s violent crime rate is significantly higher than the national average, although the state’s property crime rate is more in line with national averages.

Most dangerous cities in Alaska

Bethel

Bethel, Alaska’s western gem, is located along the Kuskokwim River and had 6,642 residents as of 2021.

However, its crime statistics paint a less pleasant outlook as it is considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Alaska.

One of the highest in the state, Bethel has a violent crime rate of 14.00 per 1,000 residents nearly twice the state average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Alaska.

Given the city’s compact size, this is particularly significant. Overall, Bethel’s total crime rate is more than 5% higher than the national average.

Anchorage

Without a doubt, with a staggering 288,121 residents as of 2021, Anchorage is the most populated city in Alaska but is considered as one of the most dangerous cities in Alaska.

Among the city’s honors are its four All-American City Awards from the National Civic League and recognition as one of the US cities with the lowest tax rates by Kiplinger’s Magazine.

Unfortunately, with 11.40 violent crimes committed per 1,000 persons, it has a violent crime rate that is 50% higher than the state average and almost triple the national average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in Alaska.

Even the numbers for property crime, which show a rate of 34.55 per 1,000 residents, are higher than both the state and the national norms, giving the city’s level of safety a bad name.

Juneau

With 31,973 inhabitants (2021) and serving as the state’s capital, Juneau is peacefully situated in the Alaskan Panhandle. Juneau’s enormous land area exceeds 3,200 square miles, surpassing states like Rhode Island and Delaware.

Juneau’s downtown neighborhoods and Lemon Creek, which are noted for having higher crime rates, are among the least secure areas.

The violent crime rate of Juneau, 8.69 per 1,000 people, is comparable to the state average making it as one of the most dangerous cities in ALaska.

However, with rates around 25% higher than the rest of Alaska, property crime is a more urgent concern in this area which considers this city as one of the most dangerous cities in Alaska.

