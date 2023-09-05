Jarvis Jones Former Georgia Football Staffer And NFL Linebacker Is Arrested For Speeding And Reckless Driving 

Jarvis Jones, a former NFL linebacker and presently a member of the Georgia football staff, was arrested for reckless driving on his way to the Bulldogs’ season opener.

33-year-old, Jarvis Jones, a player coordinator for the Bulldogs was arrested late Friday night in Athens, Georgia, for speeding and reckless driving, Yahoo!Sports reported.

Jarvis Jones was facing charges of reckless driving and speeding-maximum limits. Moreover, Jarvis Jones was booked into Clarke County Jail, Athens-Clarke County Police jail records said.

Furthermore, Jarvis Jones was released early Saturday morning on a $2,400 bond about an hour later.

This arrest was Jones’ latest driving investigation after the two-time reigning national champions, who have struggled to deal with the issue since a high-speed crash killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staffer Chandler LeCroy on January 15, just hours after a celebratory parade through Athens.

The crash happened roughly 12 hours after the school held a championship celebration at Sanford Stadium celebrating Georgia’s 65-7 victory over TCU in the national title game on January 9.

The Tribe Live reported that Jarvis Jones was known for playing at Georgia from 2010-12 under former coach Mark Richt, setting school records for sacks in a season (14 1/2) and tackles for loss (24 1/2) that still stand.

After being selected number 17 overall in the NFL Draft, Jones spent the 2013-16 seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Jarvis Jones retired in 2017 after a short stint with the Arizona Cardinals.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart Says That Jarvis Jones Faces “Internal Discipline”

Monday, Georgia coach Kirby Smart said that Jarvis Jones would face “internal discipline.”

Smart also added his statements that it is a personnel matter as he can’t comment further on it.

