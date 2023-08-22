Rapid Arrest of EMT Shooting Suspect Raises Questions About Workplace Safety

EMT Shooting Suspect, Omar Peña-Romero, Nabbed by Arkansas Police

EMT shooting suspect, Omar Peña-Romero, was arrested by Arkansas state police after the interstate pursuit.

According to an article published by KSLA News, a 23-year-old EMT, Omar Peña-Romero, suspected of being a shooting suspect in the case of a co-worker in Little Rock, Arkansas, was apprehended by Arkansas State Police (ASP) Troops A and G and Texarkana police.

The arrest of the shooting suspect took place after he was stopped at mile marker 4 on Interstate 30 in Texarkana at 8:30 p.m. on August 19. Peña-Romero, the shooting suspect, faces charges including first-degree domestic battery, violating no-contact order, and unauthorized use of another person’s property to facilitate a crime.

The incident unfolded when Little Rock police sought the shooting suspect, Peña-Romero, in connection with the shooting of a Metropolitan Emergency Medical Services (MEMS) employee in downtown Little Rock. The shooting occurred around 5:30 p.m. on August 19 in the parking lot of MEMS Station 1 on 7th Street.

The injured worker, who was the victim of the shooting suspect, was promptly transported to a Little Rock hospital, where she remained in critical condition on August 20.

According to an article published by KFYR TV, the shooting suspect, Peña-Romero, employed as an EMT for MEMS since March 2021, had recently experienced personal turmoil, as indicated by his wife filing for divorce on August 11.

Following his arrest as the shooting suspect, he was transferred to the custody of Little Rock police and is currently held at Pulaski County Regional Detention Center.

The quick apprehension of the shooting suspect, Peña-Romero, has provided authorities an opportunity to investigate the motive behind the shooting and the circumstances that led to this alarming incident.

