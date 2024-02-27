Oklahoma’s Appetite for Change: State Grocery Tax Set to Vanish

Oklahoma’s Grocery Tax Set to Disappear Under New Legislation

State Senate Overwhelmingly Approves Bill, Promising Significant Savings for Residents

According to Blazemedia, Oklahoma’s Republican Governor Kevin Stitt is set to sign a house bill into law abolishing the state’s grocery tax as per KOCO report. Oklahoma’s State Senate overwhelmingly approved House Bill 1955 with only two opposing votes. According to Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat, this house bill is considered practical and could potentially save Oklahoma residents an average of $400 each year. Treat emphasized that the benefits provided by this legislation would be significantly greater than a 0.25% tax cut with savings being more than five times higher.

Senate Pro Tem Greg Treat stated that the relief from House Bill 1955 would arrive in late August offering faster and more substantial assistance compared to other proposals. He emphasized that while some view the annual impact of $418 million as revenue loss, it should be seen as a significant increase in what Oklahomans retain to provide groceries for their families.

KOCO reported that according to the United States Census Bureau, the average Oklahoma resident spends $300 per month on groceries. A family of four spending around $1,200 per month or $14,400 annually on food could save $648 each year under the new legislation.

