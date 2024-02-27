NYPD Seeks Assistance in Locating Missing 9-Year-Old Boy

The New York Police Department (NYPD) has issued a public appeal for assistance in locating Sincere Furguson, a 9-year-old boy reported missing from Olinville on Friday, February 23rd. Sincere was last seen at his residence, 664 East 213th Street in the Bronx, on Thursday, February 22nd, around 1:30 p.m. Concerns for his safety have escalated, prompting an urgent search effort to locate him and ensure his well-being.

Description of the Boy and Last Known Attire

Authorities provided details regarding Sincere’s physical appearance and attire at the time of his disappearance. Described as a male with a dark complexion, brown eyes, and black hair, Sincere stands approximately 4 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs around 85 pounds. He bears a scar on his forehead, which may aid in identification. At the time of his disappearance, Sincere was wearing a black jacket, a black hoodie featuring a PlayStation image, blue pants, and red Jordan sneakers. These distinctive characteristics and attire are crucial in aiding the public’s recognition and reporting of any sightings or information related to Sincere’s whereabouts.

Call for Assistance and Confidential Reporting

In light of Sincere’s disappearance, the NYPD urges anyone with pertinent information to come forward and assist in the search efforts. Individuals can contact the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or utilize the Spanish hotline at 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Additionally, tips can be submitted anonymously through the CrimeStoppers website or via Twitter @NYPDTips.

It’s imperative to note that all communications and information provided will be treated with strict confidentiality, ensuring the protection of individuals who come forward with potentially vital information regarding Sincere’s disappearance. As the search continues, the collaborative efforts of law enforcement and the community remain pivotal in swiftly locating Sincere and reuniting him with his loved ones.