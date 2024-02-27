Canyon Lake Tax Expert Faces Justice for Deceptive Tax Filings!

Dawn Marie Munoz Receives Two-Year Prison Sentence

Arrest, Admission, and Financial Fallout

According to BNN Breaking, Dawn Marie Munoz a 54-year-old from Canyon Lake tax expert business got a two-year prison sentence for helping create a fake tax return. This info comes from the United States Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Texas. Canyon Lake tax expert Munoz got in trouble for purposefully not reporting clients’ income correctly on their tax forms hiding money they got from an organization. This made her clients’ tax refunds bigger and cheated the U.S. government. Munoz got arrested on April 12, 2022, and later admitted guilt on May 10, 2023. She’s facing serious consequences and has to pay $227,197.65 to four victims.