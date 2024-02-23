Biden Administration Allocates $115M for Affordable Senior Housing

Biden admin launches $115M senior housing grant in Philly HUD allocates funds for low-income seniors’ housing renovations and construction According to KYW News Radio, Representatives from the Biden administration visited Philadelphia recently to introduce a grant program specifically designed to construct new affordable housing units tailored for senior citizens.

U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Deputy Secretary Adrianne Todman and other officials gathered at Fairthorne, a senior apartment complex in Roxborough to announce $115 million as part of the “Investing in America” tour, an initiative led by the Biden-Harris administration.

Nonprofits can utilize federal grants to build or renovate affordable housing for low-income seniors aged 62 and older through the HUD Section 202 Supportive Housing for the Elderly program.

READ ALSO: 2024 Goods And Services Tax: Amount, Deadlines, And Who Qualifies – Need To Know!

HUD Grants Promote Inter-Generational Housing and Climate Resilience

Congressman Dwight Evans stated that cities such as Philadelphia are in need of this kind of monetary assistance. Todman recognized the various roles fulfilled by grandparents within families, a growing trend both nationally and regionally, as grandparents increasingly assist in raising their grandchildren. Given this situation, Todman indicated that an allocation of $35 million will be dedicated to inter-generational affordable housing to provide additional support through such arrangements.

These grants aim to promote energy-efficient affordable housing to lessen the effects of climate change, cover rental assistance and development expenses and most importantly, ensure that seniors secure housing and maintain their tenancy.

READ ALSO: California New Law Paves The Way For Affordable Housing On Church Grounds – Check Out!