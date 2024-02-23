Connect with us

Crime

Baltimore Shooting: Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder

Published

(PHOTO: Criminal Defense Attorney)

Police Apprehend 17-Year-Old Suspect

Teen Charged as Adult in Connection to Edgehill Avenue Shooting Incident

(PHOTO: Baltimore Shooting: Teen Arrested for Attempted Murder)

According to Shore News Network, Baltimore’s Northern District police have secured a breakthrough in their investigation regarding a shooting incident that took place on December 14th. Arising from their efforts, they have taken into custody a 17-year-old male suspect, believed to be the perpetrator of the shooting  incident that targeted a 16-year-old male victim on Edgehill Avenue. This apprehension was skillfully carried out by Warrant Apprehension detectives and led to the transport of the suspect to the Central Booking Intake Facility. With the severity of the crime in mind, the teenager in question will be charged as an adult, facing allegations of attempted first-degree murder. This significant advancement in the case brings the investigation closer to a resolution.

Teen Hospitalized After Edgehill Avenue Shooting Incident

On the afternoon of December 14th, there was a shooting incident on Edgehill Avenue. When police arrived, they discovered a 16-year-old boy who had been shot, but his life was not in danger. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is still receiving care. With their prompt response and thorough investigation, the police were able to apprehend the individual believed to be responsible for the shooting incident.

