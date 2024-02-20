California New Law Paves the Way for Affordable Housing on Church Grounds – Check Out!

In Berkeley an architect named Josiah Maddock transformed an old church into his stylish home, preserving some church features. Retired pastor Barry Cammer and others hope struggling churches opt for creating affordable housing rather than exclusive homes. Some churches like McGee Avenue Baptist Church in 2022, have already built affordable housing with partnerships. As church attendance declines nationwide this new law provides churches a chance to repurpose their spaces for housing addressing the shortage of affordable homes.

The law is viewed positively enabling churches to adapt and contribute positively to communities during a housing crisis.