19-Year-Old Suspect Arrested in Connection with 2023 Las Vegas Shooting

Las Vegas, Nevada – In a significant development, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has apprehended a 19-year-old suspect, Tyshean Tillman, in connection with a deadly shooting that occurred on April 23, 2023.

LVMPD received a distressing call on that fateful day reporting a shooting incident on the 3400 block of Bella Lante Avenue. Responding officers discovered a woman who had sustained a gunshot wound. Despite the efforts of medical personnel who rushed her to UMC Trauma, the victim was pronounced dead.

The ensuing investigation by the LVMPD Homicide Section revealed that the victim was targeted while walking, struck by gunfire from an unidentified vehicle. The vehicle hastily fled the scene, eluding law enforcement before their arrival.

Detectives, after thorough investigative work, identified Tyshean Tillman as a suspect in this tragic case. The Criminal Apprehension Team successfully took him into custody on January 30. Tillman now faces six felony charges, including open murder with a deadly weapon and conspiracy to commit murder. He is currently held at the Clark County Detention Center.

Tyshean Tillman’s scheduled appearance in Clark County Justice Court is set for February 1, marking a crucial step in the legal proceedings surrounding this case.

The arrest brings a glimmer of closure to a community still grappling with the aftermath of the 2023 shooting. As legal proceedings unfold, the public remains eager for answers and justice for the victim.