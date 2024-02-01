Deadly Drone Attack in Jordan: US Signaled for Retaliation Against Iran-Backed Militias

The U.S. has identified the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, an alliance of Iran-backed militias, as responsible for the deadly drone attack that claimed three American lives in Jordan. President Biden contemplates potential retaliation as tensions escalate. Iran issued a stern warning of a “decisive response” to any U.S. action, rejecting responsibility for the attack on a secretive Jordanian base critical to U.S. operations in Syria.

Deadly Drone Attack in Jordan: U.S. Mulls Retaliation Amid Rising Tensions

The U.S. government links the deadly drone attack to the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, specifically Kataib Hezbollah, prompting considerations of retaliation. President Biden, acknowledging the importance of an appropriate response, evaluates various options, signaling that any action won’t be a singular occurrence.

National Security Council spokesman John Kirby dismisses statements from Kataib Hezbollah regarding the suspension of operations, emphasizing a pattern of attacks from various groups. The U.S. has faced 166 attacks from Iran-aligned militias since October, prompting prior retaliatory strikes.

Concerns rise over potential wider conflict repercussions in the Middle East, including the ongoing conflict in Gaza and recent Houthi attacks on U.S. Navy vessels. Iran’s ambassador to the U.N. issues a strong warning against any attack on the Islamic Republic.

Houthi Attacks Escalate; U.S. Prepares for Response

The Houthi rebels continue targeting U.S. military assets, with a recent missile aimed at the USS Gravely. The U.S. military responds, underscoring the complex web of conflicts in the region. The European Union plans a naval mission to safeguard shipping routes affected by Houthi attacks.

Iran’s Revolutionary Guard commander warns against provocation but asserts readiness for any confrontation. The U.S. maintains a defensive stance, emphasizing the avoidance of a broader conflict while navigating a volatile geopolitical landscape.

