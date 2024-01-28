Chick-fil-A Settles Class Action Lawsuit, Offers $29 Vouchers to Eligible Customers in Five States

Chick-fil-A, the popular fast-food chain, is set to distribute free $29 vouchers to eligible customers in New Jersey, California, Florida, Georgia, and New York as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement. The settlement, amounting to approximately $4.4 million, was reached in October 2023, with the restaurant accused of inflating menu prices for online delivery orders during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

Six plaintiffs filed the lawsuit in Georgia on October 3, alleging that Chick-fil-A had hiked menu prices on delivery orders, despite advertising “free delivery” or “low-price delivery” during the specified period. The lawsuit claimed that the menu prices were surreptitiously increased by as much as 30%, leading to customers paying a significant premium for items compared to in-person purchases or pickup orders.

While Chick-fil-A did not admit guilt, it agreed to the settlement, allowing eligible customers to claim a $29 gift card or direct cash payment. To qualify, customers must have placed a delivery order between November 1, 2019, and April 30, 2021, and reside in one of the specified states. Eligible customers are urged to check their delivery history or email for confirmation and must submit a claim form by February 15 to receive compensation.

As part of the settlement agreement, Chick-fil-A has committed to adding a disclosure on its app and website, informing customers that prices for delivery items may be higher than in-store purchases.

This development follows a trend of settlements benefiting consumers, as other Americans may also be eligible for compensation from unrelated settlements. Those impacted by an Equifax data breach could receive up to $20,000, while eligible individuals may claim an $88 payment from TD Bank as part of a $15.9 million class-action settlement.

With just over three weeks remaining to submit a claim, affected Chick-fil-A customers are encouraged to take advantage of this opportunity and secure their compensation.