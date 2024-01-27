Denver’s Basic Income Project Continues: $6.5 Million Cash Program for Homeless Including Immigrants Extended

(Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

In a heartening move, Denver’s Basic Income Project (DBIP) has renewed its initiative, injecting over $6.5 million directly into the pockets of immigrants and homeless individuals. The program, extending for six more months, has provided financial relief to over 800 beneficiaries, with payments ranging from $50 to $1,000 per month.

Community Support Fuels Extension

The DBIP, buoyed by community fundraising, expressed excitement about the extension, citing the positive impact on Denver’s vulnerable populations.

Founder Mark Donovan highlighted the support from major funders, including the City of Denver and The Colorado Trust, as well as an anonymous foundation doubling its initial investment.

Since its inception in November 2022, the DBIP has empowered participants to transition off the streets and into homes, fostering confidence in their future prospects. Mayor Mike Johnston lauded the project’s alignment with the city’s goal of resolving homelessness, endorsing it as a crucial tool in providing financial resources for stable housing and self-sufficiency.

National Crisis: Denver’s Struggle Amidst a Larger Issue

Denver’s challenges with homelessness and migrant influx echo a national crisis, with cities like Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles grappling to accommodate new arrivals. The DBIP’s commitment to addressing these issues stands as a beacon of compassion and support.

Amid Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial actions, Denver continues to navigate the strain of caring for both migrants and its own 5,800 homeless population, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions.

