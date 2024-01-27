Uncategorized

Denver’s Basic Income Project Continues: $6.5 Million Cash Program for Homeless Including Immigrants Extended

By Ronald Salcedo
(Photo by Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post)

In a heartening move, Denver’s Basic Income Project (DBIP) has renewed its initiative, injecting over $6.5 million directly into the pockets of immigrants and homeless individuals. The program, extending for six more months, has provided financial relief to over 800 beneficiaries, with payments ranging from $50 to $1,000 per month.

Photo from The Messenger

Community Support Fuels Extension

The DBIP, buoyed by community fundraising, expressed excitement about the extension, citing the positive impact on Denver’s vulnerable populations.

Founder Mark Donovan highlighted the support from major funders, including the City of Denver and The Colorado Trust, as well as an anonymous foundation doubling its initial investment.

Since its inception in November 2022, the DBIP has empowered participants to transition off the streets and into homes, fostering confidence in their future prospects. Mayor Mike Johnston lauded the project’s alignment with the city’s goal of resolving homelessness, endorsing it as a crucial tool in providing financial resources for stable housing and self-sufficiency.

READ ALSO: China Takes Swift Measures to Support Yuan Amidst Stock Market Turmoil

National Crisis: Denver’s Struggle Amidst a Larger Issue

Denver’s challenges with homelessness and migrant influx echo a national crisis, with cities like Boston, New York City, and Los Angeles grappling to accommodate new arrivals. The DBIP’s commitment to addressing these issues stands as a beacon of compassion and support.

Amid Texas Governor Greg Abbott’s controversial actions, Denver continues to navigate the strain of caring for both migrants and its own 5,800 homeless population, emphasizing the need for innovative solutions.

READ ALSO: Capital One Closes Student’s Account Over Payment Missteps, Raising Concerns for Future Banking

Related Post

Uncategorized

Raheem Morris Takes Charge as Atlanta Falcons’ New Coach

Ronald Salcedo
Crime Uncategorized US Local News US News

Former Mobster Terry Jon Martin Reveals Motive Behind Judy Garland’s Ruby Slipper Heist: ‘One Last Score’

Anuja Potdar
Uncategorized

Astrobotic’s Peregrine Moon Lander Returns, Burning Up in Earth’s Atmosphere After Fuel Leak

Anuja Potdar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You Missed

Military US-Russia

Caught on Cam: Ukraine Strikes Russian Military Range with U.S. HIMARS, 24 Reported Dead in Drone Operator Attack

Finance

U.S. Attorney’s Office In Fresno Collected More Than $169 Million From Criminal and Civil Cases In 2023

Uncategorized

Denver’s Basic Income Project Continues: $6.5 Million Cash Program for Homeless Including Immigrants Extended

Crime

Trial of Criminology Student Who Allegedly Murder 4 Students Faces Potential Delay to Summer 2025 as Judge Denies Dismissal