Arizona GOP Chairman Resigns Amid Alleged Bribery Scandal to Thwart Kari Lake’s Senate Run

Arizona Republican Party Chairman Jeff DeWit stepped down following the release of a controversial audio tape where he is accused of attempting to bribe prominent GOP figure Kari Lake to avoid running for the Senate in 2024. The recording, released by talk show host Garret Lewis, purportedly captures DeWit offering Lake a job in exchange for her withdrawal from the Senate race, citing pressure from “powerful people.” While the tape was not independently verified, DeWit confirmed his involvement and expressed regret, insisting the offer was made in good faith.

Allegations and Resignation

The leaked tape suggests DeWit aimed to clear the Senate path for a new party standard bearer, prompting his resignation amid controversy.

DeWit admits to the tape’s authenticity in his resignation letter, claiming he sought to protect Lake’s financial interests and promote her candidacy for governor.

DeWit alleges the tape was a setup orchestrated by Lake to gain control of the Arizona GOP.

Lake’s Response and Senate Campaign

Kari Lake, a controversial GOP figure, demanded DeWit’s resignation after the tape surfaced, accusing him of attempted bribery.

Previously pressured to stay out of the Senate race, Lake remains adamant in her pursuit against Rep. Ruben Gallego and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema despite losing the 2022 gubernatorial race.

Lake’s advisors deny any threats or blackmail and emphasize the tape’s authenticity, reiterating the alleged bribery attempt by DeWit.

