Costco Fans Disappointed as Beloved Churros Give Way to Massive 750-Calorie Cookie

In a surprising move, Costco, the beloved wholesale giant, has left fans in dismay by replacing one of its staple treats with a massive 750-calorie chocolate chunk cookie. The decision to bid farewell to the popular churros, a longstanding favorite in the Costco food court, has left customers questioning the reasoning behind the change.

The new food court item made its debut nationwide shortly after Christmas last year, catching the attention of Costco superfans who quickly noticed the absence of their beloved churros. Priced at $2.50, the oversized chocolate chunk cookie has sparked mixed reactions among customers, with many expressing their confusion and disappointment on social media.

On platforms like Twitter, Costco enthusiasts have voiced their discontent, with one user stating, “Never in my life would I choose a chocolate chip cookie over a churro. Costco, what did we do to deserve this?” Another lamented, “I will never forgive Costco for replacing the churro with a cookie.”

Some shoppers, having tasted the new cookie, have criticized its flavor, deeming it “not worth” the hefty 750 calories it packs. Despite the divided opinions, a recurring sentiment among customers is the plea for Costco to bring back the beloved churros. Some have even suggested the possibility of having both the churro and the cookie on the menu simultaneously.

“@Costco please bring the churro back; it trumps the cookie 7 days a week,” one user pleaded. Another echoed the sentiment, asking, “Why can’t we have both @Costco?” Customers are urging the wholesale giant to consider offering both treats to cater to varying preferences.

The motive behind Costco’s decision to introduce the new food court item remains unclear, leaving fans speculating about the factors that led to the replacement. However, despite the churro’s departure, Costco shoppers can still find solace in the availability of other popular items such as hotdogs, smoothies, and milkshakes in-store.

As the debate over the churro-versus-cookie saga continues, Costco may find itself facing mounting pressure from loyal customers eager to see the return of their cherished treat.