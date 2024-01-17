Accused Gilgo Beach Serial Killer Faces Additional Murder Charge in Long Island

In a chilling development, Rex Heuermann, the accused Gilgo Beach serial killer, is anticipated to be hit with a fourth murder charge at his upcoming court appearance. The 60-year-old is already accused of the gruesome murders of Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Lynn Costello on Long Island. Now, prosecutors suggest that Heuermann will face an additional charge related to the disappearance and killing of Maureen Brainard-Barnes, who was last seen alive on July 9, 2007.

Suffolk County District Attorney Raymond Tierney is poised to announce the new charges at the Suffolk County Courthouse in Riverhead, L.I., on Tuesday, as reported by NBC News. The grand jury, which has been diligently investigating Heuermann’s potential connection to the Brainard-Barnes case, is said to be concluding its findings.

“The grand jury is continuing, and that matter is continuing,” stated Suffolk County D.A. Raymond Tierney in November, shedding light on the ongoing probe into the fourth victim. “So, as we said right from the onset, this case, the initial investigation had to do with the Gilgo Four. We’ve charged three out of the four victims, which were primarily known as the Gilgo Four. That fourth case is winding down.”

The Gilgo Beach serial killings have sent shockwaves through the community, and the revelation of a potential fourth victim intensifies the already harrowing nature of Heuermann’s alleged crimes. The victims, known as the Gilgo Four, have become synonymous with this dark chapter in Long Island’s history.

Heuermann’s next court appearance is eagerly awaited, as the legal proceedings unfold, shedding more light on the investigation and the details surrounding the alleged murders. The community remains on edge as they await further updates on this chilling case that has gripped Long Island.